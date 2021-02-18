1,625 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $879,520,000 after buying an additional 3,490,401 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $368,353,000 after buying an additional 1,899,418 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $514,454,000 after buying an additional 1,822,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,828,155,000 after buying an additional 1,264,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,723,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $425,795,000 after buying an additional 756,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.96.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $121.30 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $135.54. The company has a market cap of $150.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.90.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.