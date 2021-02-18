$186.60 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will announce sales of $186.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $183.30 million and the highest is $189.70 million. Healthcare Trust of America reported sales of $176.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year sales of $737.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $733.10 million to $741.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $765.86 million, with estimates ranging from $731.50 million to $789.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTA. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

HTA stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.88. 2,899,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,368. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 187.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $34.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

