200 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Bought by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $164.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.69 and a 200-day moving average of $148.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $188.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.07.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

