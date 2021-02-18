21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,855,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 501,092 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $168,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 151,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 752,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 289.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 25,393 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the third quarter valued at $45,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 21Vianet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of VNET opened at $40.92 on Thursday. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.44.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $183.49 million during the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 47.40% and a negative return on equity of 41.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

