22,899 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,792 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,094,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,081,000 after purchasing an additional 298,714 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $24,541,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,788,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,071,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $104.50 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $105.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

