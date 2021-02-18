24,578 Shares in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 70.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tyler Jensen sold 32,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $551,784.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,835.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 64,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $924,594.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 478,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,776 shares of company stock worth $3,756,684. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.27 and a beta of 3.02.

GNMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

