$264.53 Million in Sales Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will post $264.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $280.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $253.14 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $283.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,221. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $64.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at $31,355,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $494,300.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Regency Centers by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,607,000 after buying an additional 395,391 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Regency Centers by 9.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Regency Centers by 39.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 273,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

