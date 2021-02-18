275 Shares in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Acquired by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 275 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Five9 by 24.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 23.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.95, for a total value of $2,124,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,341,159.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $180,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,725,333 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $180.04 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $187.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -339.69 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

