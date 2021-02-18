$281.81 Million in Sales Expected for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will report $281.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $286.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $277.31 million. Groupon reported sales of $612.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $871.71 million, with estimates ranging from $810.33 million to $942.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Get Groupon alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GRPN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

GRPN traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $36.01. 30,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,191. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.58. Groupon has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,549 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 49,868 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 355.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 496,313 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Groupon (GRPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.