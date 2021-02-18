$3.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will announce $3.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.13 billion. Otis Worldwide reported sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year sales of $13.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.79 billion to $13.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,274 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $3,469,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $63.08. 8,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,066. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

