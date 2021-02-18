$3.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to post $3.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.25 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $5.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $14.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.29 billion to $16.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Halliburton.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAL. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Halliburton by 325.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,379,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,672,057. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halliburton (HAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.