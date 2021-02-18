30,040 Shares in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,424,000 after acquiring an additional 334,645 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 79.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,411,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 604,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 597,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,624,000 after acquiring an additional 89,146 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

NYSE:RCL opened at $75.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $112.76.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

