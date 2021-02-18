$308.34 Million in Sales Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to report sales of $308.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $302.10 million and the highest is $313.80 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $342.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chart Industries.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Chart Industries from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

In other Chart Industries news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded down $14.16 on Monday, hitting $140.63. 13,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,167. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.07. Chart Industries has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $158.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.