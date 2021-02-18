$308.34 Million in Sales Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to report sales of $308.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $302.10 million and the highest is $313.80 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $342.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chart Industries.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Chart Industries from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

In other Chart Industries news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded down $14.16 on Monday, hitting $140.63. 13,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,167. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.07. Chart Industries has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $158.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

