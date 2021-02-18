3,241 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,241 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.0% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,457 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $355.69. The company had a trading volume of 63,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,603. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $361.88 and its 200-day moving average is $361.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

