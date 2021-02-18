$35.61 Million in Sales Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to announce sales of $35.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.20 million. LTC Properties posted sales of $38.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $123.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.33 million to $124.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $142.29 million, with estimates ranging from $139.48 million to $145.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LTC Properties.

LTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank cut LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of LTC Properties stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.79. The company had a trading volume of 111,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,227. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.54. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 74.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in LTC Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

