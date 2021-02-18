3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,854 shares of company stock worth $7,506,011. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $176.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.