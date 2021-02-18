$4.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to announce $4.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.20 billion. Core-Mark posted sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year sales of $16.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.86 billion to $16.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.93 billion to $17.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Core-Mark.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CORE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.11. Core-Mark has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.38.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $76,719.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,793.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $69,154.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $224,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 63.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,086,000 after buying an additional 404,446 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 164.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 275,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,769,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,823,000 after buying an additional 212,695 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core-Mark during the third quarter worth about $4,338,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 19.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 506,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,639,000 after buying an additional 81,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

