$43.17 Million in Sales Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will post sales of $43.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.01 million to $43.44 million. Ooma posted sales of $40.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year sales of $167.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $167.70 million to $168.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $180.87 million, with estimates ranging from $180.01 million to $182.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $42.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 million.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ooma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $65,199.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,647.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Ooma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ooma by 504.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OOMA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 64,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,646. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. Ooma has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 0.31.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

