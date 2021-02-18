$44.57 Million in Sales Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will report $44.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.15 million to $57.70 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $132.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $185.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $178.47 million to $199.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $294.35 million, with estimates ranging from $250.82 million to $347.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HT shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE HT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. 555,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $367.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.79.

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $27,807.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,481.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $713,779.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at $881,046.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

