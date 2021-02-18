$463.39 Million in Sales Expected for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will post sales of $463.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $447.82 million to $483.00 million. Papa John’s International reported sales of $417.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.47.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 519.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

PZZA opened at $100.40 on Thursday. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $110.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.00. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

