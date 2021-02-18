$469.43 Million in Sales Expected for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will report $469.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $477.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $463.50 million. MSCI posted sales of $416.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.17.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in MSCI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in MSCI by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in MSCI by 2.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $437.55. 392,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,814. MSCI has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $455.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.40 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

