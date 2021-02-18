$49.96 Million in Sales Expected for Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) will announce sales of $49.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Centogene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.10 million to $50.81 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year sales of $117.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.54 million to $121.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $79.98 million, with estimates ranging from $79.21 million to $80.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Centogene.

Get Centogene alerts:

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Centogene in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTG. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Centogene by 534.2% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 374,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 315,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Centogene by 135.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 242,941 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Centogene in the third quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Centogene in the third quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Centogene by 44.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNTG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,605. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. The company has a market cap of $259.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of -2.25. Centogene has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

See Also: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centogene (CNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.