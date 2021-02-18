5,228 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 216.9% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 269,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,351 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 85,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22,896.4% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.2% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 47,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.04. The stock had a trading volume of 782,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,061,848. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $220.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

