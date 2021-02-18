$54.23 Million in Sales Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will announce sales of $54.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.71 million to $54.67 million. Bill.com posted sales of $41.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year sales of $210.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $208.52 million to $211.83 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $271.06 million, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $281.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bill.com.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.17. The company had a trading volume of 47,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,458. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.73.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $94,493.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,436.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 9,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,631,882.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,189.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,405 shares of company stock worth $31,298,355. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 262.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,185 shares during the last quarter. DCM International IV Ltd bought a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,795,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,405.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,122,000 after buying an additional 595,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,929,000 after buying an additional 552,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.