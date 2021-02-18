5,503 Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Bought by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Rollins by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the third quarter worth $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 509.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rollins during the third quarter worth $76,000. 25.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE ROL opened at $36.60 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.