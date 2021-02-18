56,100 Shares in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Bought by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Cedar Fair as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FUN. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.73.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.25. 4,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.82. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $55.97.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.