$63.90 Million in Sales Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will report sales of $63.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.50 million. Central Pacific Financial reported sales of $56.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $241.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.21 million to $242.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $239.45 million, with estimates ranging from $234.10 million to $244.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPF traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.06. 262,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,240. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.32. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $28.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.32%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.