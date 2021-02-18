6,442 Shares in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 15.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.76. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 2.28.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.