$68.02 Million in Sales Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to announce sales of $68.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.75 million and the highest is $70.10 million. Gogo posted sales of $221.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year sales of $416.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.04 million to $417.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $301.39 million, with estimates ranging from $275.20 million to $323.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gogo.

GOGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair lowered Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 570,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $5,711,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,198.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gtcr LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter worth $122,055,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gogo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,646,000 after buying an additional 196,569 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in Gogo by 46.0% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,726,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the third quarter worth $6,553,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Gogo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOGO traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 61,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,204. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $17.23.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

