$726.46 Million in Sales Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will report $726.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $735.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $720.00 million. GMS posted sales of $761.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $812.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:GMS traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $32.43. The company had a trading volume of 133,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,014. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.94. GMS has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. FMR LLC increased its stake in GMS by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in GMS by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in GMS by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

