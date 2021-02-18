7,700 Shares in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Acquired by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Deluxe in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Deluxe by 108.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Deluxe in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

DLX opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $28.53. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

