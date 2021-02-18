7,722 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,649,000 after buying an additional 2,227,384 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,583,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 427,435 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,533 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,264,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,812,000 after purchasing an additional 540,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,128,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KHC opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

