$884.66 Million in Sales Expected for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will announce sales of $884.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $886.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $879.28 million. GoDaddy reported sales of $792.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $3,532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,927,845.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,861,462.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,367 shares of company stock valued at $11,464,173 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,407,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,701,000 after purchasing an additional 152,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GDDY traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.28. 1,224,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,562. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.59. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

