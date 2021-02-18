8,915 Shares in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTAI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 160.6% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 53.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,557,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.73.

FTAI opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 2.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $28.22.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.