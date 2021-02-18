8X8 PROTOCOL 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $129,927.00 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $129,927.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000077 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001616 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.