9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Shares Up 9.6%

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) shares shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.16. 10,551,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 16,144,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NMTR. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 113,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares during the period. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

