A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) (LON:BAG) Shares Gap Up to $487.00

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) (LON:BAG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 487 ($6.36), but opened at GBX 505 ($6.60). A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) shares last traded at GBX 494.45 ($6.46), with a volume of 27,949 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 483.75 ($6.32).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 501.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 473.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of £555.27 million and a P/E ratio of 26.31.

A.G. BARR p.l.c. Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

