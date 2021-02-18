A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Sidoti boosted their price target on A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

ATEN stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $712.62 million, a PE ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 0.96. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $11.86.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $62.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 135,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,140.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $87,765.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,734.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,889 shares of company stock worth $142,545 in the last quarter. 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 70,794 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 725,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 293,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 459,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 46,810 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

