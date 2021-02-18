ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Brokerages predict that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will report $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. ABM Industries reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $6.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, CL King increased their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of ABM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.22. The stock had a trading volume of 269,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,591. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2,109.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.