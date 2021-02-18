Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Up 10.6%

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s stock price shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.39. 935,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 870,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,290,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 308,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

