AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Million

Equities analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to report sales of $1.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 million and the highest is $1.34 million. AC Immune posted sales of $1.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year sales of $17.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.66 million to $17.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $62.96 million, with estimates ranging from $16.83 million to $91.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AC Immune.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 115,509 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AC Immune stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.91. 1,210,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,780. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.82. AC Immune has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $13.00.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

