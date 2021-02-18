Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $51.85 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.