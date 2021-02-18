Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Accolade in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Accolade’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ACCD has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Accolade stock opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.40. Accolade has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $65.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 466.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Accolade news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $8,991,929.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.