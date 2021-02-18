Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $104.50

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.50 and last traded at $104.39, with a volume of 28260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.81.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.