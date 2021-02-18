Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.

Shares of NYSE GOLF traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,145. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.83. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Acushnet by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

