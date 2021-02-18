adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €268.72 ($316.14).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADS shares. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

ADS opened at €290.90 ($342.24) on Thursday. adidas AG has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €284.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €275.89.

adidas AG (ADS.F) Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

