Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Has $544,000 Position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 63,800 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Harvard Bioscience worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 74,089 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth $275,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 518.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 56.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter worth $143,000. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBIO. Northland Securities began coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

Shares of HBIO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,236. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.56 million, a PE ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

