Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,493,583 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,777,742 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.2% of Fmr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fmr LLC owned 5.52% of Adobe worth $13,249,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ithaka Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 75,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $3,716,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 15,504 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Adobe by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 122,421 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $491.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $480.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.13. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

