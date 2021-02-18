Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $142.00 to $157.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.96.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $161.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $177.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

