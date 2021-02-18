AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys New Holdings in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at $22,428,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth $15,978,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $3,161,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth $1,869,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth $853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLDR. Benchmark began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Velodyne Lidar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

